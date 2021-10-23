Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,657 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

