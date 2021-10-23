SuperLauncher Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $34,462.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.56 or 0.99857146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.50 or 0.06537397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021815 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,023,394 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

