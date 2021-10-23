SuperRare Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.51 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $197.51 million and $23.04 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00204604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

