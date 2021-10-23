Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.64

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.64 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 59.25 ($0.77). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 78,020 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.06 million and a PE ratio of -33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

About Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

