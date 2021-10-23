Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.97 on Friday. Surgalign has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

