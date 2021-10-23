Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000.

Shares of IEUS opened at $71.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04.

