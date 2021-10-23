Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 13,426 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.11% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $84.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

