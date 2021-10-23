SVB Leerink Comments on Inari Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $88.59 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.87 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,678 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,049 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

