SVB Leerink Weighs in on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after buying an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

