Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

SWMAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

