Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sylogist in a report on Tuesday.

