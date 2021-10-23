Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $4.42 on Exchanges

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00007206 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $816,922.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00071523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.29 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.92 or 0.06527218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021858 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

