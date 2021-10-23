Tairen Capital Ltd Has $9.14 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,434 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

