Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 34,451 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tairen Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 2.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $339.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion and a PE ratio of -111.40. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock worth $334,187,586. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.