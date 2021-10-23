Taraxa Achieves Market Cap of $12.21 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Taraxa has traded up 182% against the US dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a market cap of $12.21 million and $8.47 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00102680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,706,013 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taraxa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taraxa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taraxa using one of the exchanges listed above.

