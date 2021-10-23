Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.54). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 215,764 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a P/E ratio of 45.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 424.

Tarsus Group Company Profile (LON:TRS)

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

