Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.40 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 395,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

