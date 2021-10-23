Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.58% of Tempur Sealy International worth $198,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

