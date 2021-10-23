Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $45,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.