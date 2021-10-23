TENT (TENT) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. TENT has a market capitalization of $758,503.37 and $94,528.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.00281393 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00113036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00148603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001765 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002498 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

