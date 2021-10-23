Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.65% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $309,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $599,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $273,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.