Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,265.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,297.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,456.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $439.05 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

