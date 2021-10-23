The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

