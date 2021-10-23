The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock worth $83,720,562. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

