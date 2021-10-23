The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

