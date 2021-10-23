The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $391.70

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.70 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($5.06). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 536,812 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

