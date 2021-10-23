The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 31.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

