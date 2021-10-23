The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.80

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.99. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 282,236 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

