The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 60.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 122.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 183.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 70.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 158,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.