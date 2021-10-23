The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 4.96% of The Lovesac worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 38.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 17.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,908 shares of company stock worth $12,625,145 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.