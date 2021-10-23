The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,212,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The Walt Disney worth $1,443,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,863,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $339,065,000 after purchasing an additional 758,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. 7,845,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532,044. The stock has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

