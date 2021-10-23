Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $611.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.