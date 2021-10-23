THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $6.51 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00010601 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and $436.53 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

