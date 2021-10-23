thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $9.99. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 831 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on TKAMY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

