Tiger King Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00071886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,122.42 or 0.99866377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.13 or 0.06550412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

