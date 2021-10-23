Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.14

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and traded as high as $53.91. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 9,314 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

