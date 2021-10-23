Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

TOU stock opened at C$43.77 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.47 and a twelve month high of C$46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.76%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,327.04. Insiders acquired a total of 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

