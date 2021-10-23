Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 88.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

