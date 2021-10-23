TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report sales of $475.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.90 million and the highest is $500.70 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.23 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

