Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.74% of Trane Technologies worth $761,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,432,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

