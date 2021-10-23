TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:TAC opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TransAlta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

