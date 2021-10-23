Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.54

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.54 and traded as high as $38.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

