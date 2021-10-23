TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,805 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of TransUnion worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 667,911 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,440,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,027,000 after buying an additional 526,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.90.

TRU stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

