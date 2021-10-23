Travala.com Price Tops $3.11 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00005061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $161.51 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,487 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

