Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Travel + Leisure worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $52.56 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

