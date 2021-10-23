Treat DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.56 or 0.99857146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.50 or 0.06537397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

