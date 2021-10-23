Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 276.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,472,000 after buying an additional 133,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after buying an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

