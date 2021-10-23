TrueFeedBack 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $308,871.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $308,871.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

