Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.69

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.69 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 50.72 ($0.66). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 48.84 ($0.64), with a volume of 11,789,990 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

