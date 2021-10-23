Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $774.62

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 774.62 ($10.12) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.96). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 383.50 ($5.01), with a volume of 304,655 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Tyman to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £752.81 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

